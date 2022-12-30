Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Kyiv approaches 700 hours of air alerts since full-scale invasion

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 30, 2022 6:56 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Kyiv spent almost 700 hours in a state of air alert in 2022, according to the head of the city's military administration, Serhiy Popko. That equals 29 days.

He said it was "the scariest year in the city's history as the capital of independent Ukraine."

According to Popko, Kyiv endured 52 air strikes, which demolished more than 600 buildings, significantly damaged critical infrastructure and killed 120 residents, including five children. Another 495 were wounded, including 30 children. The air alert siren has sounded in the city 638 times.

Update: Ukraine downs 54 out of 69 missiles amid Russia’s 8th mass attack
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.