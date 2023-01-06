Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
News Feed
Kuleba: 'The time of weapons taboo has ended. We are entering a decisive phase'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 6, 2023 1:07 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

This year, allies will give Ukraine new kinds of weapons, Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a statement he shared on Facebook.

“The first week of 2023 proves it,” he said.

Kuleba said that the recent announcements of France, Germany and the U.S. on supplying Ukraine with more series of weapons like light tanks and armored personnel carriers, shows that “the time of the taboo regarding weapons from the allies is in the past.”

Kuleba said that this "cascade of good news" is the result of the diplomatic work of President Volodymyr Zelensky and his team.

"This week, President Zelensky is conducting a real diplomatic marathon this week, holding talks with three to four leaders every day," Kuleba said. "Some decisions on the supply of weapons are made instantly during the calls, and some will be made based on their results.

"After every report like this (about new weapons pledged), there is more gnashing of teeth in the Kremlin and weeping on the Russia television," Kuleba said.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
