Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Kuleba talks with Turkish minister, discusses Russia's withdrawal from grain deal

by Asami Terajima August 5, 2023 10:08 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Aug. 5 that he had held a phone call with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan to discuss Russia's withdrawal from the deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain from Black Sea ports.

"I stressed Russia's withdrawal's harmful impact on African countries and global food security," Kuleba said in his Twitter post.

The phone call comes as Kyiv and its Western allies urge Russia to resume its participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which has allowed Ukraine to export millions of grain since it came into effect in August 2022.

Nearly a year after Ukraine and Russia signed the international agreement - a breakthrough brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July 2022 - Russia said on July 17 that it was pulling out of the deal.

On July 19, the Russian Defense Ministry said that all vessels sailing to Ukrainian ports would be considered "potential carriers of military cargo" and therefore legitimate targets.

In October 2022, Russia also threatened to suspend its participation in the grain deal but made a U-turn decision a few days later.

Risk of ‘big disruptions’ high in grain markets, says Black Sea expert
Since Russia refused to renew the Black Sea Grain Initiative – a U.N.-brokered deal to keep Ukraine’s grain flowing from its Black Sea ports amid Russia’s full-scale invasion – it has unleashed a campaign of attacks on Ukraine’s port and grain infrastructure. In late July, Russia carried
The Kyiv IndependentLili Bivings
Author: Asami Terajima
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.