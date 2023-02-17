Kuleba: Nobody is pushing Ukraine to negotiate with Putin, it makes no sense

This audio is created with AI assistance

During the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 17, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine is no longer being pushed into negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a stark contrast to the beginning of the full-scale invasion in March 2022.

According to Kuleba, no major countries are urging Ukraine to engage in talks with Putin due to their understanding of Putin's actions and the belief that such discussions would be futile.

The foreign minister added that Ukraine had successfully shifted its closest allies' initial focus from preventing Russia's victory to emphasizing Ukraine's victory instead.

"They started to speak about it and build policy from it," he said.