Kuleba calls with Polish FM, marks 'positive dynamics' in relations

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba marked the positive dynamics in the development of Ukrainian-Polish relations after a call with his Polish counterpart Radoslaw Sikorski on May 2, according to the statement on Ukraine's Foreign Ministry's website.

In late April, the Polish protestors stopped the blockade along the entire Polish-Ukrainian border. The blockade started in February in protest of Ukrainian agricultural imports and the EU's Green Deal.

The protests led to the deterioration of the relations between Kyiv and Warsaw due to the resulting economic pressure on Ukraine amid the full-scale war with Russia. Some of the protestors spilled grain on several occasions and displayed anti-Ukrainian posters, sparking outrage in Ukraine.

"During our conversation, Radoslaw Sikorski and I noted the positive dynamics in Ukrainian-Polish bilateral relations," Kuleba said.

Kuleba and Sikorski also discussed the bolstering of Ukraine's air defense, as well as Kyiv's 10-point peace formula, according to the Ukrainian minister.

Previously, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that one of the main priorities of Poland's EU presidency next year will be the accession efforts of Ukraine, Moldova, and Western Balkan countries.

The Polish government has also backed the draft amendments to the law on Ukrainian refugees, extending their protection status until September 2025, in addition to several changes.