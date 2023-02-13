Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Kuleba: Additional sanctions to be announced on Feb. 24

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 13, 2023 2:25 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Foreign Minister Dymtro Kuleba said in a televised address that new sanctions and other measures will be announced on Feb. 24, the one-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

He said these sanctions “will be announced in different countries, in different institutions.”

“In the UN, in Kyiv, in many other world capitals, various events will take place that will send a very clear signal to President Putin: if you, Putin, are playing the game of exhaustion and think that time is on your side, then you are deeply mistaken,” Kuleba said.

“Because unity with Ukrainians only grows every day, and you will definitely lose in this war.”

Kuleba noted that U.S. President Joe Biden will visit Poland from Feb. 20 to 22, saying that his visit will be a “constituent element of the commemoration of this tragic anniversary.”

He added that Kyiv’s primary goal is to “delegitimize Russia’s presence in the UN Security Council.”

On Feb. 12, Ukraine imposed sanctions against 200 individuals, including a Ukrainian who allegedly collaborated with Russian troops at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. The measures are predominantly economic in nature.

In an address on Feb. 12, President Volodymyr Zelensky called for sanctions to be imposed on Russia’s nuclear industry.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.