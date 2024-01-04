Kirby: US sees no misuse of arms by Ukrainian military

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Biden administration says that the U.S. weaponry provided to Ukraine "is being used appropriately on the field of battle," John Kirby, a White House spokesperson for national security, told reporters on Jan. 3.

"We’ve seen no indication that there’s been some widescale corruption or misuse by the Ukrainian military," Kirby said.

The U.S. has provided approximately $44.2 billion in military assistance since Russia launched its full-scale invasion against Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, and more than $47 billion in military assistance since Russia’s initial invasion of Ukraine in 2014.

In September, the U.S. sent personnel to Kyiv to evaluate the use of American military aid, according to the U.S. Defense Department Inspector General's Office report. The team has been working at the U.S. embassy in Kyiv on evaluation and oversight.

"We added expertise and individuals to the team in Kyiv specifically for accountability purposes. And the Ukrainians understand our need for accountability," Kirby explained. "They share that, and they have made it clear that they’re willing to work with us on accountability measures for all the systems that are being provided."