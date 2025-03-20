The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, G7, Aid, European allies, Europe
Edit post

EU provides $1 billion in aid to Ukraine backed by frozen Russian assets

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 20, 2025 11:40 AM 1 min read
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks following a special EU summit on March 6, 2025, in Brussels, Belgium. (Olena Zashko / The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Commission has disbursed an additional 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in Macro-Financial Assistance (MFA) to Ukraine, to be repaid with proceeds from frozen Russian assets, the commission announced on March 20.

"With today's payment of 1 billion euros, we are reiterating our steadfast commitment to Ukraine. We are helping the country's economy stay on course and rebuild critical infrastructure damaged by Russian aggression," Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

Western nations froze around $300 billion in Russian assets after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, with roughly two-thirds held in Europe.

The MFA amounts to 18.1 billion euros ($19.6 billion) in total, representing the EU's contribution to a G7-led initiative that collectively aims to provide Ukraine with approximately 45 billion euros ($48.8 billion) in financial support.

With this latest payment, the European Commission has disbursed 4 billion euros ($4.3 billion) to Ukraine under the MFA since the start of 2024.

In October 2024, the Group of Seven agreed to provide Ukraine with nearly $50 billion in loans backed by the revenue generated from frozen Russian assets.

Extending NATO’s Article 5 to Ukraine would test Russia’s peace intentions, Meloni says
“If Russia does not plan to invade its neighbors again, it is not clear why it should not accept security guarantees that are only defensive,” Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

7:11 PM
Video

Ukrainian writer on canceling Russian culture.

The Kyiv Independent's Kate Tsurkan sits down with Ukrainian writer Oksana Zabuzhko to discuss the role of writers and intellectuals in wartime, the importance of decolonization in Ukraine’s education, and why she wouldn't share a stage with Russian artists until Ukraine's victory.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.