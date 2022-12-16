Kharkiv, Poltava without electricity amid latest mass missile strike

This audio is created with AI assistance

Kharkiv and Poltava, two big Ukrainian regional capitals, have been left without electricity amid the ongoing Russian mass missile strike on Ukraine.

Russia's seventh mass attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure started on the morning of Dec. 16. Explosions were reported in multiple cities across Ukraine.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that the city was left without electricity. He added that the "invincibility centers," providing electricity and internet access, are operational.



Poltava Mayor Oleksandr Mamai confirmed there's a blackout in the city, calling on residents to keep calm and wait for further details.

Russia has repeatedly been launching mass missile strikes across Ukraine, targeting the country's energy infrastructure since Oct.10. The attacks killed dozens of people and forced authorities to impose blackouts.

