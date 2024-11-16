Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Kazakh companies supply electronic warfare equipment to Russia despite sanctions, media reports

by Olena Goncharova November 16, 2024 2:37 AM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. An electronic warfare system is displayed during the exhibition of military equipment as part of the event 'From Idea to Soldier Platform' in Kyiv. (Kaniuka Ruslan / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Several companies in Kazakhstan are playing a significant role in helping Russia circumvent Western sanctions by supplying equipment for the development of electronic warfare (EW) systems, according to The Insider, the Russian independent investigative outlet.

The outlet reported on Nov. 15 that Kazakhstan-based firms, including Askarlab, Dicosta Technologies, Panalem Technologies, and Computer Services Ltd, have been sourcing equipment from Europe, Asia, and the United States, then delivering it to Russia.

From 2023 to 2024, these companies acquired products from international manufacturers, including Germany’s Rohde & Schwarz, France’s Safran Data Systems, the U.S.-based Mini-Circuits, and Ireland’s Farran Technology.

The sourced equipment consisted of advanced components such as radio frequency filters, frequency analyzers, RF adapters, amplifiers, attenuators, frequency extenders, satellite modems, and vector network analyzers.

The Insider cited customs declarations from the Zhetysu customs post in Almaty, Russian records, and communications involving Askarlab’s director. Since 2023, these items have been transported by air, processed through customs, and, in numerous cases, sent to Russia. Askarlab alone reportedly procured high-end radio-technical equipment valued at approximately $2 million between November 2023 and early 2024.

The Insider pointed out that Russia's reliance on alternative supply routes has prompted Western countries to impose secondary sanctions on organizations involved in facilitating such activities. These measures aim to curtail the flow of restricted technology and equipment to Russia amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

WSJ: US chips flow to Russia from China via Central Asian routes
Russia is increasing imports of sanctioned dual-use goods like drones or U.S.-made computer chips from China via Central Asian trade routes, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on March 4.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Olena Goncharova
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
