Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, Elon Musk, War
Edit post

Kadyrov praises Musk, says he will send Tesla Cybertruck to fight in Ukraine

by Abbey Fenbert August 18, 2024 3:00 AM 2 min read
Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov poses with a Tesla Cybertruck, mounted with a machine gun, in a video posted on Aug. 17, 2024. (Ramzan Kadyrov/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Soldiers in Chechnya have outfitted a Tesla Cybertruck with a machine gun and plan to send the vehicle to fight on the front lines in Ukraine, Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov claimed in a video published Aug. 17.

Tesla's 'Cyberbeast,' a tri-motor all-wheel drive electric truck, is priced at $119,990.

Kadyrov thanked Musk for sending the Cybertruck and praised him as "the strongest genius of our time."

"We received a Tesla Cybertruck from the esteemed Elon Musk," Kadyrov wrote on Telegram.

"I had the pleasure of testing the new technology and saw for myself that it is not by chance that it is called 'Cyberbeast.' ... I am sure this 'beast' will be of great use to our fighters."

Kadyrov said he planned to send the vehicle to Ukraine to fight on the front lines of Russia's full-scale war. Kadyrov is a staunch supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin and has previously sent Chechen troops – the notoriously ruthless kadyrovtsy – to wage war in Ukraine.

Kadyrov went on to invite Musk to visit him and expressed anticipation for future military-grade innovations from the Tesla CEO.

"Come to Grozny, I'll receive you as my dearest guest! ... And, of course, we are waiting for your new developments that will contribute to the completion of (the war in Ukraine)," he said.

Musk, who currently ranks among the richest individuals in the world, has come under scrutiny for the use of his company's technologies in the war. His company SpaceX was investigated by Congress over to allegations that Russian forces were using thousands of Starlink terminals in Ukraine.

Following reports that Russia was increasingly disrupting Ukraine's own Starlink service, Musk said that SpaceX is spending "significant resources combating Russian jamming efforts." Starlink terminals are considered crucial to Ukrainian military operations.

Musk has also previously suggested that Kyiv make territorial concessions to Russia and argued against U.S. aid to Ukraine.

Tesla has not commented on Kadyrov's statements.

The U.S. and other Western allies have imposed sanctions against Kadyrov and his family over human rights abuses in Chechnya, which Kadyrov has ruled since 2007. Under his leadership, the Chechen Republic has become known as one of the most dangerous parts of the world, infamous for forced disappearances, torture, and extrajudicial killings.

Opinion: Elon Musk, ‘Civilization,’ and Ukraine – how computer games shape our reality
For better or worse, memes and video games might now play a more significant role in shaping people’s worldviews than textbooks, movies, and literature. As Russia’s war against Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war capture global attention, it’s crucial to consider how people form their conscious and unc…
The Kyiv IndependentYaroslav Azhnyuk
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.