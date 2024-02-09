Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Media, G7
Edit post

Justice minister, G7 ambassadors discuss law enforcement reforms

by Mariia Tril February 9, 2024 12:45 PM 2 min read
Ukraine’s Justice Minister Denys Maliuska held a meeting with ambassadors from the Group of Seven (G7) members to discuss reforms to strengthen the country's judicial system, law enforcement agencies, and business climate in February 2024. (Italian Presidency of the G7 group in Ukraine/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Justice Minister Denys Maliuska held a meeting with ambassadors from the Group of Seven (G7) members to discuss reforms to strengthen the country's judicial system, law enforcement agencies, and business climate, the Italian Presidency of the G7 group in Ukraine said on X on Feb. 9.

It followed the meeting of G7 ambassadors and Vasyl Maliuk, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), where they discussed the Bihus.Info accusation of its team members' surveillance by the SBU.

During the meeting with the justice minister, the ambassadors reportedly emphasized the importance of reforms in the judicial and law enforcement spheres to spur greater investment and backing from the international community.

Maliuska said on Feb. 6 that the Ukrainian government should take more control over the security services' actions within the country.

The statement came after the Bihus.Info investigative outlet said on Feb. 5 that the SBU had been illegally surveilling the media's team, after which a released video showed some staff members allegedly using drugs during a private party.

During a phone conversation with Bihus.Info, the recently dismissed head of an allegedly involved SBU department did not deny his involvement in the operation.

The SBU issued an official comment on Feb. 6, saying it is continuing its investigation into the surveillance.

Ukraine's justice minister said he is "proud of the quality of the journalists' investigations" and "ashamed of the 'work' of the security services.'"

Recent campaigns against journalists raise concerns about press freedom in Ukraine
Investigative journalists in Ukraine came under two attacks in just the past week, one involving a threatening home visit and another using covert surveillance. The two incidents are the latest in a series of discrediting campaigns against independent Ukrainian media, often supported by anonymous p…
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Mariia Tril
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
8:56 AM

Russia claims it destroyed 19 drones over 4 regions, Black Sea.

The Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing Russia's Defense Ministry, that its air defense "shot down two Ukrainian drones over Kursk Oblast, five over Bryansk Oblast, four over Orlov Oblast, two over Krasnodar Krai, and six over the Black Sea" overnight on Feb. 9.
8:08 AM

Air Force: Ukraine downs 10 drones overnight.

Ukrainian air defense destroyed 10 of the 16 Shahed-type drones Russia launched from the Cape of Chauda in occupied Crimea and Russia's Kursk region, the Air Force reported on Feb. 9.
5:39 AM

Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces launched 41 attacks on Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Feb. 8 targeting 11 communities, the regional administration reported. The shelling caused at least 251 explosions in the area.
12:44 AM

US announces ban on import of Russian diamonds.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Feb. 8 imposed a ban on non-industrial diamonds mined in Russia, prohibiting their export regardless of whether they were processed in Russia or substantially transformed in a third country.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.