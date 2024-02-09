Justice minister, G7 ambassadors discuss law enforcement reforms

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Justice Minister Denys Maliuska held a meeting with ambassadors from the Group of Seven (G7) members to discuss reforms to strengthen the country's judicial system, law enforcement agencies, and business climate, the Italian Presidency of the G7 group in Ukraine said on X on Feb. 9.

It followed the meeting of G7 ambassadors and Vasyl Maliuk, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), where they discussed the Bihus.Info accusation of its team members' surveillance by the SBU.

During the meeting with the justice minister, the ambassadors reportedly emphasized the importance of reforms in the judicial and law enforcement spheres to spur greater investment and backing from the international community.

Maliuska said on Feb. 6 that the Ukrainian government should take more control over the security services' actions within the country.

The statement came after the Bihus.Info investigative outlet said on Feb. 5 that the SBU had been illegally surveilling the media's team, after which a released video showed some staff members allegedly using drugs during a private party.

During a phone conversation with Bihus.Info, the recently dismissed head of an allegedly involved SBU department did not deny his involvement in the operation.

The SBU issued an official comment on Feb. 6, saying it is continuing its investigation into the surveillance.

Ukraine's justice minister said he is "proud of the quality of the journalists' investigations" and "ashamed of the 'work' of the security services.'"