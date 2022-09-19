Judges seek to fire Supreme Court's deputy chairman over Russian citizenship.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Judges of the Supreme Court are collecting signatures to dismiss Bohdan Lvov, the Supreme Court's deputy chairman, from the position of the head of the court's commercial division, according to Olena Kibenko, a Supreme Court judge. Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's Schemes project has published an investigation according to which Lvov has Russian citizenship, which he denies. Lvov has also been investigated for the issuance of unlawful rulings and allegedly helping a top official extort $500,000 for court rulings, which he also denies.