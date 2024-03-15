Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Poland, Journalism, Journalist, Investigations
Edit post

International journalist federations call for probe into detainment of Ukrainian journalists in Poland

by Dmytro Basmat March 15, 2024 3:20 AM 2 min read
A sign points to the border between Poland and Belarus; in the background is a vehicle belonging to the Polish border guards. (Fabian Sommer/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The International and the European Federations of Journalists (IFJ-EFJ) urged Polish authorities to investigate after two separate instances of Ukrainian journalists being detained in Poland were reported in recent weeks.

The IFJ-EFJ issued a joint statement on March 14, detailing what is called "serious attacks on journalists," after Ukrainian journalists from Ukrainska Pravda and Rayon.in.ua were detained and deported from Poland while investigating trade operations.

On March 7, Rayon.in.ua editor Yurii Konkevych and cameraman Oleksandr Pyliuk were detained by Polish police at the border with Russia's Kaliningrad enclave while investigating trade with Russia. They were later deported back to Ukraine and banned from entering Schengen zone countries for five years.

Rayon.in.ua said that their journalists were investigating the scale of trade on the Russian-Polish border and whether Russian or Polish transport vehicles are used for crossing. After detainment and questioning, Polish authorities deleted the journalist's photos and videos during the detention.

Ukrainska Pravda journalist Mykhailo Tkach and his cameraman Yaroslav Bondarenko were detained on Feb. 27 by Polish police while reporting on the shipments of Russian goods to Poland via Belarus.

While being investigated, authorities allegedly denied the Ukrainska Pravda journalists request to contact the Ukrainian consulate, editorial staff, or relatives.

"The IFJ and the EFJ are alarmed by such persistent obstruction of the work of Ukrainian journalists in Poland that poses serious threats to the safety of journalists and the press freedom itself," the joint statement reads.

The IFJ-EFJ called on Polish authorities to conduct an independent investigation into the "deliberate obstruction" of journalistic activities through their detainment. The IFJ-EFJ is also asking Poland to reconsider the deportation of Yurii Konkevych and Oleksandr Pyliuk.

Media: Ukrainian journalists deported from Poland after investigating trade with Russia
Two journalists of the Rayon.ua.in news outlet were detained in Poland and deported while reporting on a trade on the Russian-Polish border, the news outlet said on March 13.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Dmytro Basmat
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.