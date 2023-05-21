Japan to provide Ukraine with 100 vehicles, food kits, medical assistance

This audio is created with AI assistance

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on May 21 that Japan would send around 100 military vehicles and 30,000 food kits to Ukraine.

He added during a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky that Japan could also accept wounded Ukrainian soldiers.

Kishida said G7 leaders were “more united than ever” regarding Russia's war against Ukraine and reassured that his country will "strongly support Ukraine in all aspects,” including imposing sanctions against Russia.

Kishida also called Russia’s nuclear threat “unacceptable,” Japan's Foreign Ministry reported.

Japanese prime minister added that the Japan Bank for International Cooperation would insure $674 million worth of Samurai bonds for Poland to support Ukrainian refugees. Plus, Japan plans to provide assistance totaling $7.6 billion for Ukraine’s reconstruction.

Earlier, on May 11, Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki announced $1 billion in financial aid to Ukraine's neighboring countries that have taken in refugees.

In late March, Japan announced a $400 million grant for the recovery of Ukraine's critical infrastructure heavily damaged by constant Russian attacks.