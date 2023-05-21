Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Japan to provide Ukraine with 100 vehicles, food kits, medical assistance

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 21, 2023 10:04 PM 1 min read
G7 leaders meet in Hirosima, Japan. (Photo credit: Pool/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on May 21 that Japan would send around 100 military vehicles and 30,000 food kits to Ukraine.

He added during a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky that Japan could also accept wounded Ukrainian soldiers.

Kishida said G7 leaders were “more united than ever” regarding Russia's war against Ukraine and reassured that his country will "strongly support Ukraine in all aspects,” including imposing sanctions against Russia.

Kishida also called Russia’s nuclear threat “unacceptable,” Japan's Foreign Ministry reported.

Japanese prime minister added that the Japan Bank for International Cooperation would insure $674 million worth of Samurai bonds for Poland to support Ukrainian refugees. Plus, Japan plans to provide assistance totaling $7.6 billion for Ukraine’s reconstruction.

Earlier, on May 11, Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki announced $1 billion in financial aid to Ukraine's neighboring countries that have taken in refugees.

In late March, Japan announced a $400 million grant for the recovery of Ukraine's critical infrastructure heavily damaged by constant Russian attacks.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
