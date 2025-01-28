Italian parliament extends military support for Ukraine through 2025

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Italian parliament's lower house on Jan. 28 approved the prolongation of military support for Ukraine until Dec. 31, 2025, the Italian news agency ANSA reported.

Earlier, the Italian Senate approved the measure with 192 votes in favor and 41 against.

The parliamentary opposition was divided on the decision to extend military aid to Ukraine. Three parties supported the decision, while two parties opposed it.

Italy's 10 military aid packages to Ukraine have included advanced weapons systems like the French-Italian SAMP/T air defense units.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced on Jan. 16 that Ukraine would receive another military aid package from Italy. Prior to that, Umerov met his Italian counterpart, Guido Crosetto, in Kyiv.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who took office in late 2022, has consistently supported Kyiv and pledged unwavering assistance until the war ends.