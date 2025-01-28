paint paint
Italian parliament extends military support for Ukraine through 2025

by Kateryna Hodunova January 28, 2025 8:41 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Italy on Oct. 10, 2024. (President Volodymyr Zelensky/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Italian parliament's lower house on Jan. 28 approved the prolongation of military support for Ukraine until Dec. 31, 2025, the Italian news agency ANSA reported.

Earlier, the Italian Senate approved the measure with 192 votes in favor and 41 against.

The parliamentary opposition was divided on the decision to extend military aid to Ukraine. Three parties supported the decision, while two parties opposed it.

Italy's 10 military aid packages to Ukraine have included advanced weapons systems like the French-Italian SAMP/T air defense units.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced on Jan. 16 that Ukraine would receive another military aid package from Italy. Prior to that, Umerov met his Italian counterpart, Guido Crosetto, in Kyiv.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who took office in late 2022, has consistently supported Kyiv and pledged unwavering assistance until the war ends.

Trump suspends aid to Ukraine, vital NGOs ‘don’t know if they’ll survive’
U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to freeze foreign development assistance for 90 days has thrown Ukrainian organizations into turmoil, in some cases threatening their very existence and leaving the people they support in limbo. These non-profit organizations provide a huge range of humanitari…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
EU considering new trade regime with Ukraine, media reports.

While the European Commission allegedly does not plan to reinstate pre-war trade rules, it is considering alternatives within the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA) framework, including quotas for agricultural products and additional safeguards.
