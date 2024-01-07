Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Italian FM: EU should have common army

by Nate Ostiller January 7, 2024 6:58 PM 1 min read
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in Paris, France on Jan. 5, 2023. (Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The EU should have its own army, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said in an interview with the Italian media outlet La Stampa published on Jan. 7.

Calls for an EU army have been floated as far back as 1950 but have never come to fruition. Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has forced defense issues back onto the agenda and seen public opinion shift, as well as the expansion of NATO.

Tajani said the proposed EU army could be involved in peacekeeping and preventing conflict. When asked if the EU was ready to go to war, Tajani said the focus should rather be on "peacekeeping, monitoring, deterrence."

At the same time, Tajani said, "If we want to be bearers of peace in the world, we need a European army. And this is a fundamental precondition for having an effective European foreign policy."

A YouGov poll released in May 2022, shortly after the beginning of the invasion, found that countries throughout Europe increasingly supported the idea of creating a common EU army.

Out of all 17 countries polled, all but three saw an increase from 2021.

Ukraine war latest: Military reports striking Russian arsenals in Crimea, cross-border raid inside Russia
Key developments on Jan. 5: * Military intelligence reports cross-border raid on Russian positions in Belgorod Oblast * Armed Forces report striking Russian arsenals in occupied Crimea * Governor claims Russia attacked Kharkiv Oblast with foreign-made missiles * Russian attacks target, damage f…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet

Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:58 PM

Italian FM: EU should have common army.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that the proposed EU army could be involved in peacekeeping and preventing conflict. When asked if the EU was ready to go to war, Tajani said the focus should rather be on "peacekeeping, monitoring, deterrence."
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
4:23 PM

Media: Denmark to delay F-16 aircraft delivery to Ukraine.

In mid-August, Denmark pledged to provide Ukraine with 19 F-16s, with the first batch of six aircraft to be delivered by the end of 2023 and the rest by 2025 as part of the effort by allies to arm Ukraine to repel Russian air superiority.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.