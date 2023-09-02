Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

ISW: Ukrainian forces continue offensive operations near Bakhmut, advance in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast

by Olena Goncharova and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 2, 2023 5:32 AM 1 min read
A vehicle of the Ukrainian Armed Forces moves along the road in Novodarivka village, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. (Photo by Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Institute for the Study of War reported on Sept. 2, citing Ukrainian General Staff, that country's forces continued offensive operations south of Bakhmut. Obtained geolocated footage shows that Ukrainian forces marginally advanced northwest of Klishchiivka, some seven kilometers southwest of Bakhmut.

The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces achieved unspecified success in the Novodanylivka-Novopokropivka direction (five to 13 kilometers south of Orikhiv) in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Russian sources claimed that Russian troops repelled Ukrainian attacks near Robotyne (10 kilometers south of Orikhiv) and Verbove (18 kilometers southeast of Orikhiv).

Howeever, U.S. National Security Council Spokesperson John Kirby said on Sept. 1 that the White House has observed notable Ukrainian progress in the “Zaporizhzhia area” (likely meaning the western Zaporizhia Oblast direction) in the past 72 hours and that Ukrainian forces have achieved some success against the “second line of Russian defenses” in southern Ukraine.

On the same day, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told CNN that Ukrainian forces are "not failing" but "moving forward" in their counteroffensive.

Ukraine war latest: Kyiv makes ‘notable progress’ south, says Washington
Key developments on Sept. 1: * White House: Ukraine’s forces make ‘notable progress’ in Zaporizhzhia Oblast * Ukrainian students face challenges during start of new school year during wartime * Prosecutors say they prevented supply of 1 million low-quality food kits to Ukrainian military * Ukra…
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan
Authors: Olena Goncharova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.