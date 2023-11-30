ISW: Ukrainian forces advancing on left bank of Dnipro river in Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces made advances on the left bank of the Dnipro river in southern Ukraine’s Kherson Oblast, ISW reported on Nov. 29.

Russian military bloggers say Ukraine has reinforced its positions in the left bank and that up to 400 troops have dug in near the Krynky settlement in Kherson.

In October, Ukrainian marine units crossed the Dnipro and established Kyiv’s lasting bridgehead on the left bank. Now the troops are fighting to expand that bridgehead.

Ukrainian drone-operators are targeting Russian air-defenses and radio-jammers along the river in hopes of further advancing in the geographically challenging region.

Both Ukrainian and Russian forces continue to fight in Kherson Oblast despite deteriorating weather conditions on the ground.