ISW: Ukrainian forces advancing on left bank of Dnipro river in Kherson Oblast

by Lance Luo November 30, 2023 6:44 AM 1 min read
Man sails on the middle of the Dnipro River in Kherson, Ukraine, November 5, 2023. (Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces made advances on the left bank of the Dnipro river in southern Ukraine’s Kherson Oblast, ISW reported on Nov. 29.

Russian military bloggers say Ukraine has reinforced its positions in the left bank and that up to 400 troops have dug in near the Krynky settlement in Kherson.

In October, Ukrainian marine units crossed the Dnipro and established Kyiv’s lasting bridgehead on the left bank. Now the troops are fighting to expand that bridgehead.

Ukrainian drone-operators are targeting Russian air-defenses and radio-jammers along the river in hopes of further advancing in the geographically challenging region.

Both Ukrainian and Russian forces continue to fight in Kherson Oblast despite deteriorating weather conditions on the ground.

Ukrainians step up efforts to cross Dnipro, tie up Russian forces in Kherson Oblast
Pressure is mounting on Russian forces across the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast. Ukrainian forces have reportedly stepped up their attacks on Russian positions to try and secure a beachhead and bring heavy armor into the fight. They aren’t quite there yet, but assaults on the eastern bank could
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query
Author: Lance Luo
6:57 PM

Russian drone kills 2 civilians in Sumy Oblast.

At least two civilians died of injuries after a Russian Shahed drone hit a two-story residential building in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 1, according to the regional military administration and the regional police.
5:53 PM

Russian shelling kills civilian in Kharkiv Oblast.

One man was reported killed by fragments. Artillery and Uragan rockets struck residential areas, including a five-story building. Authorities also posted images of what looked like damaged private homes.
9:43 PM

Pope calls to pray for ‘martyred Ukrainian people.’

"Let us not cease to pray for the peoples who suffer from wars: for the martyred Ukrainian people, for the Palestinian and Israeli peoples, for the people of Sudan and for many others," Pope Francis said on Dec. 31 in the Vatican.
