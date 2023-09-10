Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

ISW: Ukraine makes advances in Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia

by Rachel Amran September 10, 2023 7:06 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine made advances in the Donetsk-Zaporizhia Oblast border area and in western Zaporizhia Oblast and claimed advances south of Bakhmut, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote in its Sept. 9 report.

Earlier this week, Ukraine's General Staff reported that Ukrainian armed forces made gains south of Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast and south of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Additionally, the war in Ukraine is increasingly constraining Russian local and regional politics, with even minimal pre-war competition suppressed and regional governments increasingly focused on their ability to generate resources for the war.

Russian forces are also conducting offensive operations along the Kupyansk-Svatove-Kreminna line, near Bakhmut, along the Avdiivka-Donetsk City line. Russian occupation authorities also continue to force sham elections in the occupied territories of Ukraine. Voting in these local elections opened on Aug. 31 and are due to end on Sept. 10.

Finally, ISW reported that the war in Ukraine and its drain on Russian regions has contributed to a "more muted political atmosphere within Russia." Local leaders appear more concerned with their ability to provide resources for the war and local political competition has become very minimal.  

General Staff: Ukrainian forces make gains near Robotyne, Klishchiivka
Ukraine’s armed forces have made gains south of Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast and south of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on Sept. 9.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Rachel Amran
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.