Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Uncategorized
Edit post

ISW: Russian warlord Girkin, Putin's confidant Prigozhin likely competing for influence, patronage among pro-war politicians

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 27, 2023 6:58 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Yevgeny Prigozhin and Igor Girkin are likely competing for favor with the same pro-war nationalist patronage networks within the Kremlin that outspoken nationalist politicians represent, the Institute for the Study of War said in their latest update.

The think tank has previously assessed that the Russian nationalists are split among three distinct groups that pursue different objectives while unilaterally criticizing the Russian Ministry of Defense. Those include Russian or proxy veterans, nationalists with their own private forces, and Russian military bloggers, as well as war correspondents.

Warlord Girkin represents the veteran faction due to his connections with veteran organizations such as the All-Russian Officers Assembly, while Prigozhin, the founder of the private military company, the Wagner group, is a self-proclaimed nationalist with access to a parallel military structure. "While both have avidly denied their political aspirations in Russia, they have continued to criticize the Russian Ministry of Defense and the Kremlin in an effort to boost their prominence in Russian society against the backdrop of Russian military failures," the ISW said.

The experts also note that Prigozhin may have attempted to undermine Girkin to gain influence in the nationalist space while simultaneously but not necessarily intentionally discrediting one of the most prominent Putin critics.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.