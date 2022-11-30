Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
ISW: Russian forces struggle with outdated equipment, personnel shortages as another round of mobilization looms

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 30, 2022 4:43 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Institute for the Study of War reports that Russia keeps experiencing equipment shortages and difficulties in providing for the mobilized troops. The experts wrote that a prominent Russian military blogger contended that Russian forces should use World War II-era artillery and cheap, inferior-quality military equipment to address challenges in providing for Russian soldiers. The blogger alleged that both Russia and NATO states are experiencing weapons shortages and presented cheap, simple, and old equipment of perceived lower quality as a way to “quickly and cheaply saturate the troops.”

Amid equipment shortages, some media reported on what might be a second wave of mobilization. The experts cited Russian news sources which reported on official actions "indicative of a probable second wave of mobilization for which the Russian military system is highly unprepared." On Nov. 27, a military registration and enlistment office for the city of Kirov, located some 896 kilometers northeast of Moscow, issued subpoenas for employees of an unspecified local business to “clarify military credentials” before the start of 2023.

"Russian force generation structures have not recovered from the last mobilization, and the Russian military-industrial complex remains stretched, so Russian force generation infrastructure is unlikely to be able to accommodate another mobilization wave this rapidly," the ISW found.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
3:33 PM

US domestic political turmoil threatens to undermine support for Ukraine.

The Republican party has increasingly soured on continuing to support Ukraine, often citing economic reasons. However, what ultimately doomed the Dec. 6 vote was the mixing of U.S. aid to Ukraine with other political issues, namely domestic border security and the U.S. aid for longtime ally Israel.
