ISW: 'Russian forces have likely abandoned efforts to encircle large Ukrainian formations in eastern Ukraine.'

The Institute for the Study of War said in its May 24 update that Russian troops "are instead attempting to secure smaller encirclements and focus on Sievierodonetsk." This change in strategy is allowing for gradual advances, but at the expense of abandoning several intended lines of advance and deep encirclement of Ukrainian forces in eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian forces are also likely conducting a controlled withdrawal southwest of Popasna near Bakhmut to protect Ukrainian supply lines against Russian offensives in the southeast of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, the ISW wrote.