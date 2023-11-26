Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
ISW: Russian forces advancing in Avdiivka

by Lance Luo November 26, 2023 7:13 AM 1 min read
Avdiivka photogrpahed in October 2023. (Vlada Liberova / Libkos via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops continued operations near Avdiivka on Nov. 25 and have made confirmed advances, ISW reported.

Geolocated videos posted on Nov. 24 indicate that Russian forces advanced north of Krasnohorivka, a settlement 7km northwest of Avdiivka.

“Several Russian milbloggers amplified footage purportedly showing some Ukrainian forces withdrawing from positions in the industrial zone on Avdiivka’s southern flank, but another milblogger claimed that Russian forces have not yet completely captured the industrial zone.”

The Ukrainian military says it repelled Russian ground attacks east and south of Novokalynove and near Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sieverne, and Pervomaiske, all settlements within 15km of Avdiivka.

Avdiivka closed for volunteers and press as situation deteriorates
Vitalii Barabash, head of the Avdiivka city military administration, said on March 27 that due to the worsening situation in the city, entry to the front-line city in Donetsk Oblast is now prohibited for journalists and volunteers.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Author: Lance Luo
Ukraine news

11:24 PM

Government submits draft law on mobilization to Verkhovna Rada.

Earlier on Dec. 25, David Arakhamia, head of President Volodymyr Zelensky's Servant of the People faction in parliament, said that the Cabinet was expected to submit the draft law regardless of the holiday. "The working algorithm has not changed. The military command has submitted a request to mobilize 500,000 military personnel. The government is developing rules," Arakhamia wrote.
9:18 PM

Zelensky to Russian pilots: 'Our air defense will only get stronger.'

After five Russian aircraft were downed by Ukraine in the week leading up to Christmas, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 25 that every Russian pilot must "make a clear choice" whether to continue fighting in the war because Ukraine's air defense would "only get stronger."
7:50 PM

Military: Battle for Marinka continues.

Reports that Russian forces have captured the city of Marinka in Donetsk Oblast would be "incorrect," Oleksandr Shtupun, the spokesman for the Tavria group of forces, said on national television on Dec. 25. Earlier, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had declared the complete capture of Marinka in a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
5:30 PM

Media: Former RT director hospitalized after alleged poisoning.

Former RT host Anton Krasovsky has been hospitalized after falling sick, he wrote on Telegram on Dec. 24. Ukrainian media outlet Hromadske later said he had been poisoned, citing anonymous sources in Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) on Dec. 25.
