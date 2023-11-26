ISW: Russian forces advancing in Avdiivka

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops continued operations near Avdiivka on Nov. 25 and have made confirmed advances, ISW reported.

Geolocated videos posted on Nov. 24 indicate that Russian forces advanced north of Krasnohorivka, a settlement 7km northwest of Avdiivka.

“Several Russian milbloggers amplified footage purportedly showing some Ukrainian forces withdrawing from positions in the industrial zone on Avdiivka’s southern flank, but another milblogger claimed that Russian forces have not yet completely captured the industrial zone.”

The Ukrainian military says it repelled Russian ground attacks east and south of Novokalynove and near Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sieverne, and Pervomaiske, all settlements within 15km of Avdiivka.