Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

ISW: Battle for Soledar reveals conflict between Russian military and Wagner Group

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 14, 2023 7:43 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian Defense Ministry's announcement on Jan. 12 that Russian forces had captured Soledar in Donetsk Oblast, without acknowledging the role of private mercenary Wagner Group, has highlighted the power struggle between the two, the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest update.

Ukraine's General Staff has denied Russian claims that Russia or Wagner forces have taken Soledar, saying the battles for the salt-mining town are ongoing. Russia's Defense Ministry claimed for a second time on Jan. 13 that Russian troops had captured the town of Soledar in Donetsk Oblast.

The Wagner Group is Russia's most high-profile mercenary group and was founded by Yevgeny Prigozhin, Russian oligarch, Putin confidant, and former convict. Along with the Russian military, the group has taken part in the battles for both Soledar and Bakhmut in eastern Donetsk Oblast.

Prigohzin's press service Telegram channel previously quoted him as saying he wanted to capture Soledar for its rich resources, especially its mines, and because of its network of underground cities that can house tanks and military equipment.

According to the ISW, several prominent Russian military bloggers, including those with ties to the Kremlin, have stated that there is an ongoing conflict between the Russian Defense Ministry and Prigozhin "behind closed doors and within the information space."

One Kremlin-affiliated military blogger, claimed that both sides are equally trying to undermine each other, accusing Prigozhin of refusing to recognize the Russian Armed Forces' participation on the battlefield, the ISW wrote.

Ukraine war latest: Russian army, Wagner group clash over Soledar win while Kyiv denies the town fell
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.