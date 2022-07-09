Institute for the Study of War: Russia maintains operational pause as it regains combat strength, support capabilities

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. think tank said in its latest assessment that the Russian military command, which announced an operational pause on July 7, has apparently recognized the need for a pause given the state of Russian troops at this point in the campaign. The Russian soldiers who have completed the seizure of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk are "in need of regenerating combat power and building up supporting capabilities," including supply, before launching another large-scale offensive operation. The experts believe that Russian forces will continue to conduct more-limited offensive operations in this sector and elsewhere along the front line as they recognize the danger of allowing the Ukrainians to seize the initiative and initiate an offensive of their own.