ISW: Russia continues to prioritize strategically meaningless offensives, fails to halt Ukrainian advances

The Institute for the Study of War reports that Russian troops continued to conduct unsuccessful assaults in Donetsk Oblast. Meanwhile, Ukraine continues its counter-offensive without meaningful defensive maneuvers from Russia, leaving most of the Russian-occupied parts of Kharkiv and Luhansk oblasts vulnerable, the ISW reports. According to the experts, Ukrainian advances around the Oskil River and north of the Siverskyi Donets River could allow a possible encirclement of Russian forces in Lyman.