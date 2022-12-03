Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

ISW: Putin has little interest in ceasefire, negotiations

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 3, 2022 7:54 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia would benefit from negotiations with Ukraine and Western countries that include a ceasefire, allowing it to prepare its military for further offensives against Ukraine, the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest update.

"(Russian dictator Vladimir) Putin has shown little interest in such a ceasefire, however, and the Kremlin continues to make demands that are tantamount to full Western surrender, suggesting that Putin remains focused on pursuing military victory," the ISW said.

Putin, along with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, has recently made statements regarding negotiations, likely in an attempt "to create a perception among Western officials that Russia needs to be lured to negotiate," according to the ISW.

A day before, on Dec. 2, Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held a phone conversation in which Putin claimed that Western support for Ukraine is the reason behind Kyiv's refusal to negotiate with Russia and called on Scholz to reconsider German support for Ukraine.

Scholz replied that any diplomatic solution to the war in Ukraine must include withdrawing Russian forces from Ukrainian territory, the ISW reported. Earlier on Nov. 30, Scholz vowed to support Ukraine as long as it takes during his remarks at the Berlin Security Conference.

Other Western leaders have also pledged to continue their support for Ukraine. Speaking alongside U.S. President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and said on Dec. 1 that the West will "never call on Ukrainians for a compromise that will be unacceptable."

The White House also said on Dec. 2 that "Putin has shown absolutely no inclination to be interested in dialogue of any kind."

Ukraine war latest: Multiple Ukrainian embassies receive blood-stained parcels with animal parts
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.