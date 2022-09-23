ISW: Kremlin likely downplays prisoner swap with Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Institute for the Study of War reports that an unexpected prisoner swap which was announced the same day as partial mobilization, is "deeply unpopular" among Russian nationalists and military bloggers. The Kremlin exchanged 215 Ukrainian prisoners of war, including captured foreign nationals and some of the members of the National Guard's Azov regiment. The experts noted that far-right Russian military bloggers criticized the exchange and asked if the Kremlin had given up on the ”de-Nazification” of Ukraine, one of the stated goals of the Russian February invasion.