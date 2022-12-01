Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
ISW: Fighting near Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast reveals failures of Russia's army

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 1, 2022 7:35 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian efforts near Bakhmut in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast indicate that Russia has "fundamentally failed to learn from previous high casualty campaigns," the Insitute for the Study of War said in its latest update.

While Russian troops have continued to expend combat strength on small settlements in the area since the end of May, they have only managed to secure a few kilometers at a time, losing manpower and equipment in the process, the ISW said.

This pattern resembles Russia's campaign to take Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk near the Luhansk Oblast border in June-July. Russia eventually captured the two cities, but the success largely failed to translate into any real operational benefits for Russia in the east.

Even if Russia does manage to take Bakhmut, the costs associated with seizing the city will far outweigh the operational benefits of the city itself, according to the ISW.

Russia's continued offensives in the area continue to eat up Russia's available combat power, facilitating Ukrainian counteroffensives elsewhere, the D.C.-based think tank observed.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Republican party has increasingly soured on continuing to support Ukraine, often citing economic reasons. However, what ultimately doomed the Dec. 6 vote was the mixing of U.S. aid to Ukraine with other political issues, namely domestic border security and the U.S. aid for longtime ally Israel.
