Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
ISW: Kremlin continues to falsely reassure Russian public that Ukraine war won't have significant economic consequences

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 5, 2023 6:52 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a State Council Presidium meeting on April 4 to discuss developing Russian industry in the face of sanctions pressure, during which he claimed that sanctions are having "positive outcomes" by forcing Russian firms to embrace import substitution.

This is an argument the Kremlin has made sporadically since the 2014 annexation of Crimea, the Institute for the Study of War said in their latest update.

"Putin suggested that Russian industry as a whole will be able to grow like the Russian agricultural sector did following the imposition of Western sanctions in 2014," the ISW said.

Russian president has previously relied on the example of post-2014 Russian agricultural growth to assuage Russian population of their economic anxieties but has yet to offer concrete proposals for how Russian industry would increase domestic production in a similar way.

ISW previously assessed that the Kremlin "will likely struggle to reassure Russians about their economic concerns" while also setting informational conditions for a protracted war in Ukraine and mobilizing a wider portion of Russia’s defense industrial base.

Shoigu claims Russia placed aircraft, missile systems in Belarus capable of delivering nuclear strikes
Russia has provided Belarus with aircraft and Iskander-M missile complexes capable of delivering nuclear strikes, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu claimed on April 4.
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
