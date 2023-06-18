Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
ISW: Prigozhin shows no interest in formally subordinating Wagner to the Russian Defense Ministry

by Olena Goncharova June 18, 2023
This audio is created with AI assistance

Wagner financier Yevgeny Prigozhin sarcastically criticized the Russian Defense Ministry formalization efforts on June 17. He had previously portrayed himself as compliant with the order for volunteer formations to sign formal contracts by July 1.

In its latest update, the Institute for the Study of War says Prigozhin also claimed he attempted to submit a contract to formalize Wagner under the Defense Ministry.

The mercenary boss implied that the Defense Ministry will confiscate weapons that volunteer units obtained outside of formal weapon deliveries and said that inexperienced Russian commanders with higher military education will replace are more combat-effective volunteer commanders.

Prigozhin did not discuss the contents of his claimed formalization contract with the Russian Defense Ministry on June 17.

"Prigozhin’s behavior indicates that he is unlikely to subordinate Wagner forces to the Russian Ministry of Defense unless such a move would grant him more political power within Russia," the ISW concluded.

Author: Olena Goncharova
