Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Israeli court says Kolomoisky case has grounds but denies jurisdiction

by Martin Fornusek June 2, 2023 5:31 PM 2 min read
A woman passes by PrivatBank 's office in downtown Kyiv on Dec. 15, 2021. (Volodymyr Petrov)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A court in Israel has confirmed that PrivatBank has sufficient grounds for a fraud case against its former owners, Hennadii Boholiubov and the oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky, the bank announced in a press release on June 2.

However, the court also ruled that Israel is not the proper jurisdiction for the case, adding it should be considered in Ukraine.

The court ruled that "PrivatBank duly proved that during the time of ownership by Mr. Kolomoisky and Mr. Boholiubov, funds from it were withdrawn to Israel through a series of complex and carefully thought-out transfers," the press release said.

The bank claims that the two businessmen misappropriated at least $600 million from its funds in the period from 2007 to 2011.

The Israeli court criticized the former owners for not providing any factual data in their defense and not appearing for cross-examination. It has also rejected their claim of "persecution" by the Ukrainian authorities, saying it only weakens their case.

PrivatBank filed the lawsuit in Israel against its ex-owners on Dec. 18, 2019.

The financial and industrial group Privat, of which Kolomoisky and Boholiubov are the co-owners, operated the bank from its founding in 1992 until 2016.

In 2016, the National Bank of Ukraine declared PrivatBank insolvent due to its high capital losses and the government moved to nationalize the bank.

The former owners appealed to the Supreme Court against the government's decision but lost their case in July 2022.

Kolomoisky was sanctioned by the U.S. State Department in March 2021 for alleged corruption, and Ukraine's government reportedly stripped him of citizenship in July 2022.

He now holds Israeli and Cypriot citizenship.

US prosecutors move to seize $6 million from Kolomoisky in Texas
The U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture complaint on Jan. 20, with the intention of seizing $6 million from Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky’s businesses, allegedly obtained with money stolen and laundered from PrivatBank. Federal prosecutors say Kolomoisky’s businesses received t…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.