Iran's top security official meets with Putin amid threats of US military action

Ali Larijani, Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary, traveled to Russia on Jan. 30 for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a Kremlin statement.

The Moscow Times, citing the Kremlin statement, reported that the meeting was announced after it took place and that no further details were released. Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali told Russian state media that discussions focused on "important regional and international issues" as well as "bilateral cooperation."

Larijani's visit comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the United States. On Jan. 28, U.S. President Donald Trump issued an ultimatum warning that Washington could strike Iran if it does not agree to a deal limiting its nuclear weapons program.

Iran has also faced significant domestic unrest in recent weeks, with nationwide protests rocking the country earlier in January as demonstrators called for the removal of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

At the height of the protests, Trump encouraged demonstrators to continue, saying "help is on its way," raising questions about whether the United States was preparing to strike Iran — particularly following U.S. actions in Venezuela.

The protests were later violently suppressed by the Iranian regime, with thousands reported killed.

While U.S. military action against Iran has not occurred, a continued American military buildup in the Middle East has renewed speculation that a strike could still occur.

Tehran and Moscow have been close allies for years — a partnership strengthened during Russia's war in Ukraine. Iran has supplied Russia with military equipment throughout the war, including the notorious Shahed drones used by Russian forces.