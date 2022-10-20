Internet connectivity in Ukraine falls as country implements rolling blackouts

This audio is created with AI assistance

Internet connectivity fell to 81% of ordinary levels in the city of Kyiv after Ukraine's state-owned grid operator Ukrenergo put in place the first of a schedule of rolling power blackouts in Kyiv Oblast overnight on Oct. 20, Netblocks, an Internet monitoring group reported on Twitter.

Starting Oct. 20 the supply of electricity in Ukraine will be significantly limited, with more regular blackouts a realistic scenario if consumption isn't reduced, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the President's Office, said earlier on Oct. 19.