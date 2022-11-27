Interior Ministry: Only 3% of Russian attacks hit military targets.

This audio is created with AI assistance

The estimate was provided by Deputy Interior Minister Yevhen Yenin.

About 32,000 civilian sites and more than 700 critical infrastructure facilities have been hit by Russia so far, according to Yenin.

“Like any terrorists, they (Russians) are targeting civilian sites,” he said on TV.

The report comes amid Russia’s massive missile attacks on energy infrastructure across Ukraine.

All major thermal and hydroelectric power plants across Ukraine have been damaged to some extent as of Nov. 22, according to Volodymyr Kudrytsky, the head of the state grid operator Ukrenergo.

Over 2.4 million Ukrainians’ homes have either been destroyed or substantially damaged due to the war, according to Ekonomichna Pravda, an online newspaper.