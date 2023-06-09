Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Interior Ministry: 5 dead, 13 missing due to flooding caused by Kakhovka dam breach

by Dinara Khalilova June 9, 2023 2:21 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian services sail in boats amid evacuation efforts in flooded areas of southern Ukraine after the explosion at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant's dam on June 6, 2023. (Interior Ministry/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

At least five people died, and 13 are considered missing as a result of the massive flooding in southern Ukraine caused by the Kakhovka dam breach, the Interior Ministry reported on June 9.

According to the ministry, four of the five victims died in Kherson Oblast, where 48 settlements have been flooded  — 34 on the Ukrainian-controlled west bank of the Dnipro River and 14 on the Russian-occupied east bank.

So far, 2412 civilians have been evacuated from the affected settlements in Kherson Oblast, the ministry said, adding that 11 people were injured in Russian attacks during the evacuation.

In neighboring Mykolaiv Oblast, the dam destruction has caused flooding in 23 settlements, from which 825 people have been evacuated, reads the report.

According to the ministry, one person in the region has died, which was first reported by the Mykolaiv Oblast police chief.

Earlier on June 9, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said that the flood water level on the west bank of the Dnipro River had started to fall.

Russian forces destroyed the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant's dam across the Dnipro River on June 6, sparking a humanitarian and environmental disaster across southern Ukraine.

Ukraine war latest: Zelensky visits Kherson Oblast following Kakhovka dam disaster; Russia shells flooded city
Key Developments on June 8: * UN agrees to conduct evacuations from flooded Russian-occupied areas * 1 person killed, 10 injured by Russian shelling of Kherson Oblast during evacuation * More economic, environmental consequences of Kakhovka dam disaster revealed * Ukraine repels Russian attacks…
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.