Interior Ministry: 5 dead, 13 missing due to flooding caused by Kakhovka dam breach

At least five people died, and 13 are considered missing as a result of the massive flooding in southern Ukraine caused by the Kakhovka dam breach, the Interior Ministry reported on June 9.

According to the ministry, four of the five victims died in Kherson Oblast, where 48 settlements have been flooded — 34 on the Ukrainian-controlled west bank of the Dnipro River and 14 on the Russian-occupied east bank.

So far, 2412 civilians have been evacuated from the affected settlements in Kherson Oblast, the ministry said, adding that 11 people were injured in Russian attacks during the evacuation.

In neighboring Mykolaiv Oblast, the dam destruction has caused flooding in 23 settlements, from which 825 people have been evacuated, reads the report.

According to the ministry, one person in the region has died, which was first reported by the Mykolaiv Oblast police chief.

Earlier on June 9, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said that the flood water level on the west bank of the Dnipro River had started to fall.

Russian forces destroyed the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant's dam across the Dnipro River on June 6, sparking a humanitarian and environmental disaster across southern Ukraine.