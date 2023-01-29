Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Intelligence: Prigozhin doesn’t command Wagner Group’s military operations

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 29, 2023 3:23 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Russian state-backed mercenary Wagner Group, doesn't command combat units fighting in the war against Ukraine, according to Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Intelligence.

"He does not directly command combat units or head the (Wagner) headquarter," Yusov said.

According to Yusov, Prigozhin’s main role is political and informational. His other task is ensuring the funding of Wagner, Yusov added.

Yusov didn't provide information on who commands the Wagner Group's military operations in Ukraine.

Multiple media investigations earlier suggested that Dmitry Utkin, the co-founder of Wagner, has been leading the group's military operations since Wagner's inception. The group was reportedly named after Utkin's callsign, Wagner.

The Wagner Group, Russia’s most high-profile mercenary group, takes part in the battles in the Bakhmut area, eastern Donetsk Oblast, alongside the Russian military.

It has been accused of human rights abuses in Ukraine, Syria, Libya, the Central African Republic, Sudan, and Mozambique, including torture and extrajudicial killings.

The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
