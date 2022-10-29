Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Intelligence: More than 1,000 Ukrainians have been returned from Russian captivity since Feb. 24

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 29, 2022 5:17 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s Intelligence Directorate’s press officer Andriy Yusov said on Oct. 29 that almost 30 exchanges have already taken place since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion on Feb. 24.

On Oct. 29, Russia released 52 Ukrainian prisoners of war under the latest prisoner exchange, according to President’s Office Head Andriy Yermak.

Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar said on Oct. 27 that Ukraine had conducted 28 prisoner swaps with Russia since Feb. 24, returning home 978 Ukrainians, including 99 civilians.

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.