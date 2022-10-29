Intelligence: More than 1,000 Ukrainians have been returned from Russian captivity since Feb. 24

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s Intelligence Directorate’s press officer Andriy Yusov said on Oct. 29 that almost 30 exchanges have already taken place since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion on Feb. 24.

On Oct. 29, Russia released 52 Ukrainian prisoners of war under the latest prisoner exchange, according to President’s Office Head Andriy Yermak.

Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar said on Oct. 27 that Ukraine had conducted 28 prisoner swaps with Russia since Feb. 24, returning home 978 Ukrainians, including 99 civilians.