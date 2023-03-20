Intelligence: Explosion in Crimea destroys Russian Kalibr missiles

This audio is created with AI assistance

An explosion in the Crimean city of Dzhankoi destroyed Russian Kalibr cruise missiles during their railway transportation late on March 20, according to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate.

Krym Realii media outlet previously reported sounds of explosions in Dzhankoi, which is located in the north of the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula.

"The mysterious 'bavovna' continues the process of Russia's demilitarization and prepares the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea for liberation," Ukraine's military intelligence wrote on Telegram.

The Ukrainian word bavovna (cotton) is used to refer to the explosions caused by Ukraine's attacks on Russian military infrastructure, such as ammunition depots.

The head of Moscow-installed proxies in Crimea, Sergei Aksenov, said that the Russian air defense had worked in Dzhankoi with the wreckage injuring one person and damaging a household and a shop.

Igor Ivin, the head of the Russian illegal occupying administration in the city, reported a drone attack, as cited by Russian independent media outlet Meduza.

Kyiv hasn't commented on alleged casualties or damage among civilians.

Kalibr missiles, reportedly destroyed in the March 20 explosion, are designed to be launched from surface ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, according to Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate.

Russian troops regularly use this kind of missile to carry out attacks against Ukraine. Kalibr missiles can hit a land target more than 2,500 thousand kilometers away and reach a sea target from a distance of over 375 kilometers, the intelligence wrote.

The Crimean peninsula has been under Russian occupation since 2014 following a fake referendum staged by Russia to annex the territory.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion to return all of Ukraine's territory, including Crimea.

On Feb. 18, retired U.S. General Ben Hodges, who commanded U.S. troops in Europe, told the Ukrainian publication Ukrinform that Ukraine has a realistic chance to liberate Russian-occupied Crimea by the end of the summer if it gets long-range missiles.