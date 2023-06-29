Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Intelligence chief: Wagner Group will no longer fight in Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek June 29, 2023 5:58 PM 2 min read
Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak (R), Chief of the Defense Intelligence Major-General Kyrylo Budanov (C), and Head of the Security Service Vasyl Maliuk (L) attend a press briefing on the release of Ukrainian defenders from Russian captivity in Kyiv on Sept. 22, 2022. (Photo by Gian Marco Benedetto/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Head of military intelligence (HUR), Kyrylo Budanov, told Ukrainska Pravda on June 29 that Wagner Group mercenaries will no longer fight on the territory of Ukraine.

"The private military company (PMC) Wagner will no longer take part in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine. And this is the most effective unit of the Russian Federation that knew how to achieve success at any cost," Budanov said.

The intelligence chief noted that some Wagner contractors are still stationed in the south of Ukraine, as well as at their base in eastern Luhansk Oblast, set up in 2014, but are not taking part in hostilities.

Budanov added that the Wagner rebellion destroyed the "myth of unwavering Russian regime."

The Wagner Group's founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin, launched an armed rebellion against the Russian government on June 23. His mercenaries occupied the city of Rostov and marched to within 200 kilometers of Moscow, only to abruptly end the insurrection less than 24 hours later, on June 24.

After a deal between the Kremlin and Prigozhin, allegedly brokered by Belarus' dictator Aleksander Lukashenko, Russian officials said that the Wagner founder and his contract soldiers would be allowed to leave for Belarus. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that the mercenaries would also have an option of signing a contract with the Russian Defense Ministry.

Media: Russian general Surovikin arrested over Wagner rebellion
Russian General Sergei Surovikin has been arrested, the Moscow Times wrote on June 28, citing its sources in Russia’s Defense Ministry.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
