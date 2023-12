This audio is created with AI assistance

The Defense Ministry’s Intelligence Directorate Head Kyrylo Budanov said he predicts “significant victories” for Ukraine and that the war “should be over” by next summer. “Russia’s loss is inevitable,” he said. “It cannot be stopped, and it will lead to its (Russia’s) destruction.” He added that, following a Ukrainian victory, a “very serious political process will begin, connected with changes in the current Russian Federation.”