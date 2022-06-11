Institute for the Study of War: Ukraine worries about Russian artillery superiority.

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. think tank said in its latest assessment that Ukrainian officials are increasing the urgency of their requests for more-sophisticated Western-provided weapons systems amid reports of growing Russian artillery superiority. Several Western media outlets reported in the last 48 hours that Ukrainian military and government officials are highlighting the fact that Ukrainian troops are trapped in an “artillery war” on critical frontlines and are at a distinct disadvantage in terms of artillery systems. Experts say that effective artillery will be increasingly decisive in the largely static fighting in eastern Ukraine.