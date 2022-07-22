Institute for the Study of War: Russian ‘operational tempo’ in Ukraine resembles pre-operational pause offensive

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. think tank reported on July 21 that Russian forces conducted limited ground attacks in Kherson Oblast, east of Siversk, and south of Bakhmut. They also conducted unsuccessful ground attack north of Kharkiv. The ISW also suggests that Russia’s current operational tempo is “not markedly different” from its operations prior to its official pause and that Russian forces will likely not succeed in seizing significant ground in coming weeks.