Institute for the Study of War: Russian forces resume ground attacks in eastern Ukraine

The U.S. think tank reported on July 31 that Russian forces resumed ground attacks northwest of Sloviansk and southwest of Izium. They may also be “setting conditions” for an offensive into Kharkiv Oblast and towards Kharkiv. The ISW also reported that Russian forces made “marginal gains” near Avdiivka and resumed ground attacks towards Avdiivka and Pisky in Donetsk Oblast.