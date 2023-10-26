Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Business, News Feed
Edit post

Infrastructure Minister denies suspension of Ukrainian Black Sea corridor

by Dominic Culverwell October 26, 2023 10:38 PM 2 min read
The bulk carriers Beaver, Ability and DSM arrived at the ports of Greater Odesa through the temporary corridor on Oct. 5, 2023. (Yulii Zozulia / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov denied reports that Ukraine’s temporary grain corridor in the Black Sea had stopped operations on Oct. 26.

“The information regarding the cancellation or unscheduled stoppage of the temporary Ukrainian corridor for the movement of civilian vessels from and to the ports of the Big Odesa (Oblast) is false,” the minister wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“All available routes established by the Ukrainian Navy are valid and being used by civilian vessels.”

Earlier on Oct. 26, the Barva Invest consultancy firm, specializing in the Ukrainian grain and oilseeds market, reported that the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA) announced the suspension of the corridor effective from Oct. 26 due to “increased Russian aviation activity.”

Vessels have been using the Ukrainian corridor since Sept. 16 following the collapse of the Black Sea Grain Initiative in July after Russia pulled out.

The corridor has been showing signs of success even without Russia’s agreement. Thirty-three ships have exported 1.3 million metric tons of agricultural products and other goods since its inception, Kubrakov noted.

Currently, 23 ships are loading at the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdennyi.

Subscribe to the Newsletter
Ukraine Business Roundup

So far the temporary corridor has not reached the levels of the grain initiative but Deputy Head of the Agrarian Council Denys Marchuk said it could eventually export 2-2.5 million tons per month.

Rather than sailing directly to the Bosphorus Strait through international waters, ships hug the coastlines of Ukraine and NATO members Romania and Bulgaria with assistance from the Ukrainian navy.

However, the threat from Russia remains and many ship owners are hesitant to travel the route.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced last week in a televised address that Russian jets armed with Kinzhal ballistic missiles will permanently patrol the Black Sea.

Currently, the Danube River ports see the highest throughput, exporting 2.3 million metric tons last month, according to Agriculture Minister Mykola Solskyi.

The minister said that Ukraine needs to export 6 million tons per month as grain piles up in the country amid export issues.

Ukrainian farmers sow 4.5 million hectares of winter crops but volumes expected to drop by 20%
The volume of winter crops is expected to drop by 20% compared to last year as farmers lack financial resources, MP Dmytro Solomchuk told Ukrinform.
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Author: Dominic Culverwell
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.