IMF to send its first delegation to Russia since full-scale invasion's start

by Nate Ostiller September 4, 2024 1:31 PM 2 min read
Ksenia Yudaeva, former first deputy governor at Russia's Central Bank and a current adviser to its current governor, Elvira Nabiullina, in Washington, D.C., on April 18, 2018. Yudaeva, who was sanctioned by the U.S. in 2022, has been selected to be the incoming IMF Russian executive director. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will send its first mission to Russia since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the IMF's Russian Executive Director Aleksei Mozhin confirmed to Reuters on Sept. 3.

The mission, which will be headed by Argentine economist Jacques Miniane, will begin in an online format and then include a visit to Moscow from an IMF delegation in October.

The last IMF mission to Russia was in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We were excluded from this process under pressure from our Western 'friends,' and there were no further missions in 2022-23," Mozhin told Reuters.

Mozhin will be stepping down from his position in November. He confirmed to AFP on Sept. 3 that he will be replaced by Ksenia Yudaeva, former first deputy governor at Russia's Central Bank and a current adviser to its current governor, Elvira Nabiullina.

Yudaeva was sanctioned by the U.S. in April 2022 for her links to the Central Bank and the Otkritie commercial bank, which was sanctioned by the U.S. on the day the full-scale invasion began.

On paper, sanctioned individuals are banned from entering the U.S., where the IMF's headquarters are located.

"(Yudaeva) will have to run the office from Moscow initially," Mozhin told Reuters. He did not add if she planned to relocate to the Washington, D.C. office later.

Author: Nate Ostiller
5:32 PM  (Updated: )

Several Ukrainian ministers submit resignations amid reports of government reshuffle.

Strategic Industries Minister Alexander Kamyshin, Justice Minister Denys Maliuska, Ecology Minister Ruslan Strilets, and Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna submitted their resignations to the Ukrainian parliament, Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk reported on Sept 3.
