IAEA expresses concern about wildfires near occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

by Sonya Bandouil August 9, 2024 7:39 AM 1 min read
The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, as seen on Sept. 11, 2022. (Stringer / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has raised concerns that intense fires near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), which is under Russian occupation, pose a threat to its external power supply.

Fires have been observed multiple times near the plant and its surrounding areas, including one under overhead power cables crucial for the plant's power.

Although no power lines were shut down, the IAEA emphasized the vulnerability of the plant's external power supply, especially as extreme summer heat continues.

“The vulnerability of the electricity infrastructure across the country remains very concerning. It is essential that the electricity network across all of Ukraine remains stable to help maintain nuclear safety at all nuclear power plants,” IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said.

On July 11, The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution demanding that Russia withdraw from the ZNPP and restore full control of the facility to Ukraine.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe's largest nuclear power station, has been under Russian occupation since March 2022. Its position near the front line has led to heightened nuclear safety risks throughout Russia's full-scale war.

Nearly 5,000 workers evacuated from Russian-occupied nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia, minister says
Around 5,000 workers were rescued from the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said on July 19 during a press conference.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Russia 'should feel what it has done' to Ukraine, Zelensky says.

"Russia brought war to our land, and it should feel what it has done," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address on Aug. 8, which avoided a direct mention of the ongoing fighting in Russia's Kursk Oblast.
