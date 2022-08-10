IAEA chief: Shelling at Zaporizhzhia plant caused no immediate threat to nuclear safety.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said that the radiation level remains normal, although the dry spent fuel storage facility at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Enerhodar had been damaged. There was no visible damage to the containers with spent nuclear fuel or to the protective perimeter of the facility, Grossi added. Russia has been constantly shelling Ukrainian positions from Enerhodar and accused Ukraine of shelling the nuclear plant. Ukrainian authorities say that the plant has been shelled by Russia.