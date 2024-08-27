Skip to content
News Feed, Kursk, Kursk incursion, Nuclear power plant, Russia, Ukraine, War, IAEA
IAEA chief arrives at Russia's Kursk Nuclear Power Plant

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk and Nate Ostiller August 27, 2024 2:25 PM 2 min read
The Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, outside the Russian town of Kurchatov, Kursk Oblast, on August 27, 2024. (Tatyana Makeyeva/AFP via Getty Images)
Rafael Grossi, the director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), arrived at the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant in Russia to assess the safety situation, the state-owned news agency TASS reported on Aug. 27.

The visit follows allegations from Russian President Vladimir Putin and other officials that Ukraine has tried — or intends to try — to attack the plant amid the ongoing Ukrainian incursion in the area. Kyiv has denied the allegations.

Grossi said earlier in August that he would visit the plant to assess safety risks associated with the ongoing fighting.

Following the visit to the plant, Grossi will go to Kyiv, where he is scheduled to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Beyond the accusations that Kyiv is planning to attack the Kursk plant, Russia has also claimed, without providing evidence, that Ukrainians will try to strike the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine.

The Zaporizhzhia plant, Europe's largest nuclear power plant, has been under Russian occupation since March 2022. Kyiv has repeatedly accused Russia of using the plant for nuclear blackmail and endangering its safety.

Kyiv said on Aug. 11 that Russian forces set fire to "a large number of automobile tires in cooling towers" at the nuclear plant in an effort to "create panic in the settlements on the right bank of the former reservoir."

Kursk operation: What Ukraine achieved so far and potential future gains
Ukraine’s ongoing operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, a bold incursion launched nearly three weeks ago that surprised Moscow and the world alike, has already yielded some tangible military and political results while also raising hopes for a sooner end to Russia’s full-scale invasion. The Kursk inc…
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk, Nate Ostiller
2:25 PM

